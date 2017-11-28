Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavorgna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD
Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Lavorgna works at
Dr. Lavorgna's Office Locations
-
1
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2000Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
James Mcclane MD30 Stevens St Ste D, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 846-3338
-
3
Kathleen A. Lavorgna MD PC40 Cross St Ste 260, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 846-3338
-
4
Norwalk Hospital24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavorgna?
Dr. Lavorgna is a caring women who is able to convey her confidence in a non-bragging way. I felt extremely confident in her abilities from the moment I met her. Minimizing a scar was important to me and she really took the time to help make sure its as minimal as possible. I hope I never have to use her services again, but if I do, I know I will be in great hands!
About Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225146012
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavorgna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavorgna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavorgna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavorgna works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavorgna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavorgna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavorgna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavorgna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.