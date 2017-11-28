Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD

Dr. Kathleen Lavorgna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Lavorgna works at Riverview Aesthetic Surgery in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.