Dr. Kathleen Morgan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Pioneer Medical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.