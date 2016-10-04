See All Pediatricians in Rochester, NY
Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD

Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Wania works at Greece Pediatric Medicine Pllc in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wania's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greece Pediatric Medicine Pllc
    3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 504-6504

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356583553
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wania accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wania works at Greece Pediatric Medicine Pllc in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wania’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wania. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

