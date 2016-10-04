Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD
Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Wania's Office Locations
Greece Pediatric Medicine Pllc3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612 Directions (585) 504-6504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the BEST doctor! Truly cares about her patients and spends endless time working with you to make sure they are healthy and happy. Willing to call you on her time off/home to check on child and truly takes her time to listen and examine. Truly treats each patient as if they are her only patient. Very gentle, and explains things in a way that YOU can understand! Able to diagnose on the spot, on point! Truly love Dr Wania and would never take my kids anywhere else!!!!!!
About Dr. Kathleen Wania, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wania accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wania. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.