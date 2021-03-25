Overview

Dr. Kathryn Diemer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Diemer works at The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.