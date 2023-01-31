See All Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD

Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Kanner works at Arizona Psychiatric Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kanner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Psychiatric Health
    1430 E Missouri Ave Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 883-2318
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I am a psychotherapist myself and grant Dr Kanner a perfect score in all areas. She is a treasure and ageless. I am probably old enough to be her mother and found her to be insightful, practical and humorous. She is also an MD and extremely knowledgable. I have scheduled sessions with Dr Kanner over a seven year period. Many times it is a check up and check in. She is amazing. Ann MacD, MA, LLP
    Ann MacDonald — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730319104
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanner works at Arizona Psychiatric Health in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kanner’s profile.

    Dr. Kanner has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

