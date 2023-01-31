Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD
Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Kanner's Office Locations
Arizona Psychiatric Health1430 E Missouri Ave Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 883-2318Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a psychotherapist myself and grant Dr Kanner a perfect score in all areas. She is a treasure and ageless. I am probably old enough to be her mother and found her to be insightful, practical and humorous. She is also an MD and extremely knowledgable. I have scheduled sessions with Dr Kanner over a seven year period. Many times it is a check up and check in. She is amazing. Ann MacD, MA, LLP
About Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730319104
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanner has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.