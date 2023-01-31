Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD

Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Kanner works at Arizona Psychiatric Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

