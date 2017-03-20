Overview of Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD

Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Springer works at Greater Denver Infectious Diseases - Downing Street in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.