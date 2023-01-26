Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9005
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas is a kind funny dr but knows her stuff and I’m so glad she’s mine.
About Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528019692
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Ctr-Northwestern U
- Univ Hosps
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.