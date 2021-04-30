Dr. Kathy Nieder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Nieder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Nieder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Nieder works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care1603 Stevens Ave, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieder?
Dr Nieder is always helpful and honest with her advice and answers, I like her approach and she gives good advice. I think it is around 15 years I have been going to her and I have moved location with her a few times (that is a little tough but oh well, I wish she woudl get back closer to me!). Definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Kathy Nieder, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French
- 1639158207
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|Utmb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nieder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieder works at
Dr. Nieder speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.