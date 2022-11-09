Overview of Dr. Katie Goldhair, MD

Dr. Katie Goldhair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Goldhair works at ICON Eyecare in Englewood, CO with other offices in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.