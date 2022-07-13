Overview

Dr. Katie Longo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Longo works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Southside Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.