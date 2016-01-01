See All Pediatricians in Altoona, WI
Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO

Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Udenberg works at Prevea Health in Altoona, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Udenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building
    3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1699121384
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine
    • Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Pediatrics
