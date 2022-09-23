Dr. Katy Wiltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katy Wiltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Katy Wiltz, MD is a Dermatologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.
Dr. Wiltz works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Dermatology of New Orleans, LLC2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 1020, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8004Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Care Alliance Pool
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiltz?
Best Dr ever hands down. Always fits me in when needed and explain everything before moving forward with my procedures. Answer all questions always . She is always patient and kind.
About Dr. Katy Wiltz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619168846
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (New Orleans, LA)
- Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown, PA)
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiltz works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.