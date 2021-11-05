See All Vascular Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Farmington, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD

Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Shahmohammadi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Norwich, CT, Southbury, CT, Stratford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shahmohammadi's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0023
    Southern Connecticut Vascular Center
    1 Reservoir Office Park Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 383-0445
    Stratford Office
    495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 210-6356
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-4158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Middlesex Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Disease
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Cellulite
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hemorrhoids
Iliac Aneurysm
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs
Secondary Hypertension
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vein Diseases
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Doctors and nurses are professional, caring.
    Keith Wiemert — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912106501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center|University Of Connecticut/Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital &amp;amp; Clinic
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
