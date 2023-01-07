Dr. Kavita Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kavita Patel, MD
Dr. Kavita Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Kavita Shah Patel MD PA/Medical Center Location/The Almeda Clinic7015 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 255-6631Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kavita Shah Patel MD PA/ Katy-West Houston Location/Horizon Medical Plaza19255 Park Row Ste 205, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 255-6631Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Shah Patel and her team are knowledgeable, caring, and go above and beyond with their personalized follow-ups and useful health information. I've been helped by both Cynthia and Maria Conchita before and each time they have had an extremely fast turnaround time, as well as being friendly and happy to answer any additional questions.
About Dr. Kavita Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1962591503
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine Houston
