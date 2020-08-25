Overview

Dr. Kavitha Bathala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bathala works at Operators' Health Center At Merrillville in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Countryside, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.