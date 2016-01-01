Overview of Dr. Kay Miller, MD

Dr. Kay Miller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Miller works at MHP Radiation Oncology Institute - Part of Genesiscare network in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.