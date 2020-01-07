Dr. Ke Ning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ke Ning, MD
Overview of Dr. Ke Ning, MD
Dr. Ke Ning, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ning's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota1970 Golf St # 200, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 269-6871
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ning treats his patient's with the utmost care and respect. He always explains things where they can understand and is sympathetic to his patients. And he is always aware of what is going on with his patients. You could not ask for a better oncologist....
About Dr. Ke Ning, MD
- Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ning has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.