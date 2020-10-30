See All Family Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Keegan Weaver, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Keegan Weaver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Weaver works at Fairfax Family Practice Centers in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-2020
  2. 2
    Lynn Woodcock
    13332 MIDLOTHIAN TPKE, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 794-5598
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 30, 2020
Fantastic experience with Dr Weaver at Fairfax Family Practice. I had not been to a doctor in a long time, partly due to anxiety about interacting with healthcare providers in general. Dr Weaver could not have been more accomodating, understanding and nice about everything. I would give him 6 stars if I could
— Oct 30, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Keegan Weaver, DO
About Dr. Keegan Weaver, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790346773
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

