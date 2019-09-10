See All Plastic Surgeons in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD

Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Slaughter works at Univ. of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY and Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slaughter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cb7160
    101 Manning Dr Rm 1017, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-4466
  2. 2
    Saratoga Hair Transplant Center
    60 Railroad Pl Ste 102, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 581-1872
  3. 3
    New England Laser & Cosmetic Surgical
    1072 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 101, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 786-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2019
    I had a large basal cell carcinoma on my nose. After it was removed I was worried if I would ever look normal again. Dr. Slaughter explained the skin flap procedure and assured me everything would be ok. He and his team were kind, compassionate and professional and made me feel at ease. After two surgeries my nose looks great! I cannot thank him enough. I would highly recommend Dr. Slaughter.
    Kim Delaney — Sep 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD
    About Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073756649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Am Acad Facial Plastic & ReconsSurg
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    • Duke Univerity Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaughter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaughter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaughter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

