Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaughter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD
Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Slaughter works at
Dr. Slaughter's Office Locations
-
1
Cb7160101 Manning Dr Rm 1017, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-4466
-
2
Saratoga Hair Transplant Center60 Railroad Pl Ste 102, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-1872
-
3
New England Laser & Cosmetic Surgical1072 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 101, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 786-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slaughter?
I had a large basal cell carcinoma on my nose. After it was removed I was worried if I would ever look normal again. Dr. Slaughter explained the skin flap procedure and assured me everything would be ok. He and his team were kind, compassionate and professional and made me feel at ease. After two surgeries my nose looks great! I cannot thank him enough. I would highly recommend Dr. Slaughter.
About Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073756649
Education & Certifications
- Am Acad Facial Plastic & ReconsSurg
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaughter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaughter works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaughter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaughter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.