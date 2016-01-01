See All Pediatricians in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Keith Ahmann, MD

Pediatrics
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keith Ahmann, MD

Dr. Keith Ahmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ahmann works at RAMBLC Pediatric in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RAMBLC Pediatric
    14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 477-1187
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Keith Ahmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235196494
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Ahmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmann works at RAMBLC Pediatric in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahmann’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

