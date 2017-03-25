Overview

Dr. Keith Barkow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Barkow works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Parkway at 17 in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Middlebury, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.