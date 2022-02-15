Overview of Dr. Keith Korver, MD

Dr. Keith Korver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, MarinHealth Medical Center, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Korver works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.