Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Lee, MD
Dr. Keith Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|Keck School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is the consummate healthcare professional. He cares and has intimate knowledge of medicine. But additionally he is empathetic.
About Dr. Keith Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.