Overview of Dr. Keith Lee, MD

Dr. Keith Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|Keck School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.