Dr. Keith Lopatka, MD is a Dermatologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lopatka works at Lakeview Dermatology in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.