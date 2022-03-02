Dr. Keith Monson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Monson, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Monson, MD
Dr. Keith Monson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Monson's Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group General Surgery2040 Ogden Ave Ste 115, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 585-0200Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Rush University520 S Maple Ave # Cdec Fl 3, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 942-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monson was very professional & efficient.
About Dr. Keith Monson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1700837788
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, Surgery
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois
- University Of Illinois
