Dr. Keith Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Piedmont Healthcare in Bethlehem, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.