Dr. Kelley Wear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Wear, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelley Wear, MD
Dr. Kelley Wear, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Wear works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wear's Office Locations
-
1
The Hand Center16677 Lowell Blvd Ste 100, Broomfield, CO 80023 Directions (303) 957-7116
-
2
Thornton9141 Grant St Ste 125, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 957-7116
-
3
The Hand Center80 Garden Ctr Ste 223, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (860) 298-9085
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wear?
I was very happy with my appointment with Dr. Wear. She took her time with me and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Kelley Wear, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255351300
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Michigan State University
- New York Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Colorado - Boulder
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wear works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.