Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley Woods, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kelley Woods, DPM
Dr. Kelley Woods, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Woods' Office Locations
Sole To Soul Podiatry LLC3815 S Jones Blvd Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 228-1162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelley Woods, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578544581
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woods has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woods has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.