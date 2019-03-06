Overview of Dr. Kelly Goad, DO

Dr. Kelly Goad, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. Goad works at Desert West Ob-gyn in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.