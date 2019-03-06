See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Kelly Goad, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Goad, DO

Dr. Kelly Goad, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.

Dr. Goad works at Desert West Ob-gyn in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert West Ob-gyn
    7787 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 296, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
  2. 2
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 550, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
  3. 3
    41810 N Venture Dr Bldg E, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
  4. 4
    Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd
    6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2019
    Dr Kelly Goad is an excellent doctor. I changed my Gyn at 20weeks of my pregnancy. I did not have complains with my first doctor but I hated her office staff. However, when I started seeing Dr. Goad, there was a huge difference in care provided! Dr. Goad listens to you and explains what is being done and why. She is not a know it all, I am "God"kind of doctor. She works with the patient and respects the opinion of her patients. I highly recommend Dr Goad
    Shikha in Glendale, AZ — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Kelly Goad, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073703443
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Goad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

