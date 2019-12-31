Dr. Kelly Heppert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heppert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Heppert, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Family Foot Ankle Center Inc.8474 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Directions (513) 728-4800
Eastgate4450 Eastgate Blvd Ste 232, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 728-4800
Family Foot & Ankle Center Inc PA6350 Glenway Ave Ste 301, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 728-4800
Hamilton25 N F St, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 728-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had an excellent experience as a new patient and with follow up visits with Dr. Heppert and her staff at the Fairfield office. She is personable, knowledgeable and communicates very well with her patients. Not only has her treatment for my problem been accurate, she has also been efficient with time spent with each patient. I felt she partnered with and included me in treatment decisions. She adequately diagnosed my problem and continues to provide effective treatments that other podiatries seen prior to her were unable to do. I appreciate her teachings and up to dateness in podiatry medicine. Overall an excellent doctor.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1164718615
- Botsford General Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Northern Illinois University
