Overview of Dr. Kelly Huggett, MD

Dr. Kelly Huggett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hudsonville, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Huggett works at Georgetown Physicians in Hudsonville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.