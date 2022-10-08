Overview

Dr. Kelly Martinkus, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Martinkus works at Community Health Centers Inc in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Chlamydia Infections and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.