Dr. Thomas-Boisvert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsey Thomas-Boisvert, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Thomas-Boisvert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15503 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas was exceptional! Very polite, kind, thorough and professional. She answered all of my questions, gave clear guidance and was personable. Awesome experience from start to finish! I felt very understood and cared for.
About Dr. Kelsey Thomas-Boisvert, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1780116707
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas-Boisvert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas-Boisvert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas-Boisvert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas-Boisvert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas-Boisvert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas-Boisvert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.