Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD
Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Pho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pho's Office Locations
-
1
General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pho?
Dr Pho has great bedside manner and immediately put me at ease. He listened intently to me as a patient. I was impressed by his knowledge but he also has humility and didn’t hesitate to confer with another doctor to root cause what might be causing my unusual symptoms. Afterwards he explained clearly what my next steps were and what he thought might be going on, without oversimplifying.
About Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205398336
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pho works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.