Dr. Honbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ken Honbo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Honbo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Honbo works at
Locations
Ulf Lando MD16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 880, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 783-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ken Honbo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1922185735
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honbo has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Honbo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honbo.
