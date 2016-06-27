Dr. Kendall Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Snyder, MD
Dr. Kendall Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI.
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (507) 284-1373
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 861-1793
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snyder supported Dr. Marsh with our cervical spinal cord surgery. She was great! We'd highly recommend her. She's really great explaining things and taking the time to make sure we had all our questions answered.
About Dr. Kendall Snyder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861808651
