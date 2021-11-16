Dr. Kenneth Branstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Branstetter, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Branstetter, MD
Dr. Kenneth Branstetter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Branstetter works at
Dr. Branstetter's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Neenah640 Deerwood Ave, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4560Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Branstetter?
I have 4 children. Dr. Kenneth Branstetter has been wonderful with all of my kids. They kids always felt comfortable and the staff was very caring and punctual. Not too long of a wait. They will help you with all your medical needs.
About Dr. Kenneth Branstetter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427139575
Education & Certifications
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branstetter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branstetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branstetter works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Branstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branstetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.