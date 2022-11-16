Dr. Kenneth Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI.
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine100 Dudley St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7950
Women & Infants Center for Primary Care118 Dudley St Ste 22, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 459-0230
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Chen is the best doctor ever. He goes above and beyond, he will call you back even late into the evening so you aren’t waiting another day to hear from the doctor. He a lovely, caring human. He is thorough and makes sure you understand your diagnosis and treatment. He trusts me to know if my treatment is still working and always follows up. I would recommend him to everyone and I wish every doctor was like him.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1457517260
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.