Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dulnuan works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uma Primary Care LLC
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 370, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 323-3159

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 05, 2017
    Very intelligent, compassionate with extraordinary people skills. Would not hesitate to recommend Dr Dulnuan to any of my family or friends. I can guarantee you will not find a better Cardiologist or person to trust your heart related issues to. He has been a blessing to our area.
    Joe in McAndrews, Ky — Jul 05, 2017
    About Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083870588
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulnuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dulnuan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dulnuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dulnuan works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dulnuan’s profile.

    Dr. Dulnuan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulnuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulnuan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulnuan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulnuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulnuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

