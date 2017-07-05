Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulnuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dulnuan works at
Locations
Uma Primary Care LLC401 E Chestnut St Unit 370, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 323-3159
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent, compassionate with extraordinary people skills. Would not hesitate to recommend Dr Dulnuan to any of my family or friends. I can guarantee you will not find a better Cardiologist or person to trust your heart related issues to. He has been a blessing to our area.
About Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083870588
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dulnuan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulnuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dulnuan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dulnuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulnuan works at
Dr. Dulnuan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulnuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulnuan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulnuan.
