Dr. Kenneth Durrwachter, MD

Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Durrwachter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Hahnemann University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Durrwachter works at Kenneth R Durrwachter MD PC, Williamsport, PA in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Kenneth Durrwachter, MD
    1705 Warren Ave Ste 208, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 601-6230
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Upmc Muncy
  • Upmc Williamsport

Obesity
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Obesity
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Obesity
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Swimmer's Ear
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr. Durrwachter has helped me with my depression and anxiety over the last two decades. He has been willing to increase or decrease dosages of medications. I have a severe case of white-coat syndrome, an anxiety problem that causes blood pressure to rise far beyond normal levels. But he is working with me on that. His office employees have always been polite to me.
    Michael — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Kenneth Durrwachter, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1992702682
    Education & Certifications

    • Forbes Fam Prac Res Prog
    • Forbes Health System
    • Hahnemann University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Albright College
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Durrwachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrwachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durrwachter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durrwachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durrwachter works at Kenneth R Durrwachter MD PC, Williamsport, PA in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Durrwachter’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrwachter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrwachter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrwachter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrwachter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

