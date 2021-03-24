Dr. Kenneth Fogarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fogarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fogarty, MD
Dr. Kenneth Fogarty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Fogarty's Office Locations
PriKare2350 Limestone Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 539-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
100% I will recommend Dr Fogarty to anyone any time any time and a Larger Distance Span then normal. He is that Good. Cares about You. Tells You Plain and Professionally with just enough Kindness that he is a truly compassionate ear.
About Dr. Kenneth Fogarty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396725214
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Washington Adventist University
