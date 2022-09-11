See All Psychiatrists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (36)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, GA
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Goolsby Jr works at Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychological Testing, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goolsby Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates
    1990 Limestone Cir Ste 110, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-8832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 11, 2022
    If you leave a review, you are automatically connected to Dr Goolsby! I just found this out by doing a search for fun to see what came up. This is what came up - Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD, Physiatry. Now anyone doing a search on me will automatically know I see him, but they don't say what for? It's anyone's guess the way it is listed. This hurt me really bad. I thought by leaving a great review that I was doing a good thing only to find out now the whole world can see the only Dr. listed on my profile. Also, I advise you to never sign a release form and leave it empty. My Cardiologist of all people has my medical records from Dr Goolsby. Now tell my why a Cardiologist would need my complete records to treat me for Diastolic congestive Heart failure. I just read my records on my Portal a couple of weeks ago. boy did it break my heart to find that the Dr I fully trusted gave a Cardiologist my complete records! I have lost all trust in Dr's.
    — Sep 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366457012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goolsby Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goolsby Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goolsby Jr works at Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Goolsby Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Goolsby Jr has seen patients for Psychological Testing, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goolsby Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Goolsby Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goolsby Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goolsby Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goolsby Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

