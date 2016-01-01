Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kim works at Kenneth K Kim MD & Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.