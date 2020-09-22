Dr. Kenneth Kornetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kornetsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kornetsky, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kornetsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Uva Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Kornetsky's Office Locations
Bluemont Nephrology Associates PC406 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-5696
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
new patient....new health issue...Doc's calm, thorough manner, very reassuring...staff is competent and attentive...overall, a big surprise to find here in Culpeper...
About Dr. Kenneth Kornetsky, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1487657383
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kornetsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornetsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornetsky speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornetsky.
