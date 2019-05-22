Dr. Kenneth Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7860 SW 103rd Street Rd Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Been a patient of Dr. Lee’s for probably 5 years now. During that time I have been very happy with the medical I’ve received and and service from their staff. My wait time has always been minimal. Dr. Lee has always spent the time necessary to fully learn about my medical issues than worked with me to come up with a plan of action that would work best for me.
About Dr. Kenneth Lee, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023195112
Education & Certifications
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.