Dr. Kenneth Lim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Lim works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.