Dr. Kenneth Lindyberg, MD

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Towson, MD
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lindyberg, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lindyberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lindyberg works at Multi-Medical Center in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindyberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multi-medical Center
    7700 York Rd, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Traumatic Brain Injury
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Anal and Rectal Cancer

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kenneth Lindyberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1366483919
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindyberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindyberg works at Multi-Medical Center in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lindyberg’s profile.

    Dr. Lindyberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindyberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindyberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindyberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

