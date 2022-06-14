See All Ophthalmologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lipstock works at Lipstock LASIK & Cataract Center in Henrico, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lipstock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lipstock LASIK & Cataract Center
    4790 Finlay St Ste 2A, Henrico, VA 23231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-1543
  2. 2
    Lipstock LASIK & Cataract Center
    3701 Westerre Pkwy Ste A, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-1543

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lipstock?

    Jun 14, 2022
    Trusted the provider's decisions. He was straight on point. Had the surgery 5 days ago and very pleased with the outcome from Dr. Lipstock and his team. Dr. Lipstock is very thorough and the staff is extremely courteous and caring. During surgery dr and staff had my best interest at heart. I am very please with the team knowledge and consistency. It believe in follow ups and they are on top of getting me back in to check my eyes. It is a very far but it is worth it. I highly recommend Dr. Lipstock. I am so pleased with him. I am 51 one years old and feel like a kid at this point with the joy of how clearly i can see.
    Sheila Loftis — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lipstock to family and friends

    Dr. Lipstock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lipstock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275716847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Va
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens College Of City University Of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipstock has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.