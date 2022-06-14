Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Lipstock LASIK & Cataract Center4790 Finlay St Ste 2A, Henrico, VA 23231 Directions (804) 288-1543
Lipstock LASIK & Cataract Center3701 Westerre Pkwy Ste A, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 288-1543
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Trusted the provider's decisions. He was straight on point. Had the surgery 5 days ago and very pleased with the outcome from Dr. Lipstock and his team. Dr. Lipstock is very thorough and the staff is extremely courteous and caring. During surgery dr and staff had my best interest at heart. I am very please with the team knowledge and consistency. It believe in follow ups and they are on top of getting me back in to check my eyes. It is a very far but it is worth it. I highly recommend Dr. Lipstock. I am so pleased with him. I am 51 one years old and feel like a kid at this point with the joy of how clearly i can see.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275716847
- Med College Va
- Nassau County Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Queens College Of City University Of New York
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lipstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipstock works at
Dr. Lipstock has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.