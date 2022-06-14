Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lipstock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Lipstock works at Lipstock LASIK & Cataract Center in Henrico, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.