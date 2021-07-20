Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Howard D. Weiss MD PA2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-4600
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 783-5858Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Kenneth Miller MD LLC2500 W Rogers Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 328-7609
Sinai Hospital of Baltimore2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Compassionate, caring, relates well and an excellent listener
About Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.