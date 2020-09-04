See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
33 years of experience

Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Montgomery works at Tri-County Orthopedics in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

    Tri-County Orthopedics
    160 E Hanover Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Morristown Medical Center

Humerus Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Humerus Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Montgomery did surgery on our son's knee, my husband's hand ganglion, and my knee two years ago. All surgical procedures were successful. He is a wonderful doctor, we always recommend him.
    Bohdan & Dorota — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922042720
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Hand and Upper Extremity, Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California, Irvine
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

